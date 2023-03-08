Granite Construction Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

Granite Construction Incorporat found using ticker (GVA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57 and 36 and has a mean target at 51.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.6%. The 50 day MA is 39.93 and the 200 day MA is 33.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,879m. Company Website: https://www.graniteconstruction.com

The potential market cap would be $2,248m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates and asphalt for internal use, as well as for sale to third parties. It also focuses on water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar, and power projects. In addition, the company offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. It serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. The company was incorporated in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.