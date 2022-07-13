Granite Construction Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.4% Upside

Granite Construction Incorporat with ticker code (GVA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 32 and has a mean target at 44.2. With the stocks previous close at 28.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 53.4%. The day 50 moving average is 30.56 and the 200 day MA is 35.03. The company has a market cap of $1,295m. Company Website: https://www.graniteconstruction.com

The potential market cap would be $1,986m based on the market concensus.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public. It also focuses on water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies. The company also constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar, and power projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates and asphalt for internal use, as well as for sale to third parties. In addition, it offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.