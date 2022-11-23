Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Granite Construction Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Granite Construction Incorporat found using ticker (GVA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 32 with a mean TP of 44.8. Now with the previous closing price of 35.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The 50 day MA is 29.89 and the 200 day MA is 30.83. The company has a market cap of $1,548m. Visit the company website at: https://www.graniteconstruction.com

The potential market cap would be $1,951m based on the market concensus.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public. It also focuses on water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies. The company also constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar, and power projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates and asphalt for internal use, as well as for sale to third parties. In addition, it offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

