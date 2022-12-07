Granite Construction Incorporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Granite Construction Incorporat with ticker code (GVA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 32 and has a mean target at 44.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.07 while the 200 day moving average is 30.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,553m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.graniteconstruction.com

The potential market cap would be $1,943m based on the market concensus.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public. It also focuses on water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies. The company also constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar, and power projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates and asphalt for internal use, as well as for sale to third parties. In addition, it offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.