Grand Canyon Education, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 48.2% Upside

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. with ticker code (LOPE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 106 and has a mean target at 116.33. With the stocks previous close at 78.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.2%. The 50 day MA is 85.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 96.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,839m. Company Website: http://www.gce.com

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company’s technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

