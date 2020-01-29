Grand Canyon Education, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. with ticker code (LOPE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 116 and has a mean target at 119.67. With the stocks previous close at 91.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 94.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 103.52. The company has a market cap of $4,054m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gce.com

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University. The company, through its subsidiary Orbis Education Services, LLC, provides support services for healthcare education programs in 17 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.