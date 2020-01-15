Grand Canyon Education, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.4% Upside

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. with ticker code (LOPE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 116 and has a mean target at 119.67. Now with the previous closing price of 93.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.4%. The 50 day MA is 92.79 and the 200 day moving average is 105.1. The market cap for the company is $4,530m. Find out more information at: http://www.gce.com

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University. The company, through its subsidiary Orbis Education Services, LLC, provides support services for healthcare education programs in 17 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.