Grand Canyon Education, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. with ticker code (LOPE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 116 and has a mean target at 119.67. With the stocks previous close at 96.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The day 50 moving average is 90.22 while the 200 day moving average is 106.78. The company has a market cap of $4,619m. Company Website: http://www.gce.com

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University. The company, through its subsidiary Orbis Education Services, LLC, provides support services for healthcare education programs in 17 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.