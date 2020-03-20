Grand Canyon Education – Consenus Indicates Potential 92.1% Upside

Grand Canyon Education with ticker code (LOPE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 106 with the average target price sitting at 114. With the stocks previous close at 59.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 92.1%. The day 50 moving average is 78.83 and the 200 day moving average is 91.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,938m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gce.com

Grand Canyon Education provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company’s technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

