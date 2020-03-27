Grand Canyon Education – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.2% Upside

Grand Canyon Education with ticker code (LOPE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 106 with a mean TP of 114. Now with the previous closing price of 72.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 57.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 90.11. The market cap for the company is $3,456m. Find out more information at: http://www.gce.com

Grand Canyon Education provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company’s technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

