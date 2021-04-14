Gran Tierra Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 615.2% Upside

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. found using ticker (GTE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 5.53 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 615.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.77 and the 200 day MA is 0.49. The market cap for the company is $237m. Company Website: http://www.grantierra.com

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.