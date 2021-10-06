Gran Tierra Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. with ticker code (GTE) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.06 and 0.35 with a mean TP of 0.82. Now with the previous closing price of 0.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $355m. Find out more information at: http://www.grantierra.com

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.