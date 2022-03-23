Gran Tierra Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.2% Downside

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. with ticker code (GTE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.17 and 0.85 calculating the average target price we see 1.06. With the stocks previous close at 1.61 this indicates there is a potential downside of -34.2%. The 50 day MA is 1.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $573m. Visit the company website at: https://www.grantierra.com

The potential market cap would be $377m based on the market concensus.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.