Gran Tierra Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2,384.2% Upside

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. found using ticker (GTE) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 5.53 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 4.72. With the stocks previous close at 0.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2,384.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $69m. Company Website: http://www.grantierra.com

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.