Grainger PLC 9.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Grainger PLC with ticker (LON:GRI) now has a potential upside of 9.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 272 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Grainger PLC share price of 245 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.9%. Trading has ranged between 203 (52 week low) and 323 (52 week high) with an average of 1,441,332 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,820,916,513.



Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, owns, operates, manages and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The Company also provides property and asset management services. The Company’s private rented sector (PRS) portfolio includes Apex Gardens, London; The Headline, Leeds; Gatehouse Apartments, Southampto; Springfield House, London; Kew Bridge Court, London; The Filaments, Salford, Greater Manchester; The Forge, Newcastle; Windlass Apartments, London and Berewood, Hampshire. The Company owns and manages approximately 9,000 rental homes across the United Kingdom in various cities from Newcastle to London. It provides thousands of modern private rental homes, and the Company also has a portfolio of homes on historic regulated tenancies, as well as a number of homes. The Company provide a digitized rental experience via its CONNECT technology platform.







