Grainger PLC 15.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Grainger PLC with ticker (LON:GRI) now has a potential upside of 15.6% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 370 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Grainger PLC share price of 312 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 15.6%. Trading has ranged between 257 (52 week low) and 340 (52 week high) with an average of 956,124 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,290,535,424.

Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based residential landlord that is engaged in the property business. The Company is focused on the United Kingdom’s private rental housing market with an integrated business model covering development, investment and operations. The Company’s portfolio consists of over c.8,500 rental homes in England.



