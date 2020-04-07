Grainger PLC 12.6% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Grainger PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GRI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Grainger PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 285 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 12.6% from today’s opening price of 253 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 24.8 points and decreased 61.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 341.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 189.76 GBX.

Grainger PLC has a 50 day moving average of 291.69 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 271.68. There are currently 1,090,556,080 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,801,597. Market capitalisation for LON:GRI is £1,749,252,379 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn