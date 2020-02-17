Grainger PLC 11.1% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Grainger PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GRI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Grainger PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 370 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 11.1% from the opening price of 333 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 33 points and increased 59 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 339.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 214.95 GBX.

Grainger PLC has a 50 day moving average of 306.54 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 265.63. There are currently 612,288,717 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,013,528. Market capitalisation for LON:GRI is £2,057,290,089 GBP.