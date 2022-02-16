Grainger PLC -2.9% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Grainger PLC with ticker (LON:GRI) now has a potential downside of -2.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 285 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Grainger PLC share price of 293 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential downside of -2.9%. Trading has ranged between 257 (52 week low) and 340 (52 week high) with an average of 1,091,196 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,158,675,008.



Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company that offers rental home services. The Company is a provider of private rental homes. The Company designs, owns and operates rental homes across the United Kingdom. The Company’s private rented sector (PRS) portfolio includes Apex Gardens, London; The Headline, Leeds; Gatehouse Apartments, Southampto; Springfield House, London; Kew Bridge Court, London; The Filaments, Salford, Greater Manchester; The Forge, Newcastle; Windlass Apartments, London and Berewood, Hampshire. The Company provides approximately 7,000 private rental homes. The Company owns and manages approximately 2,553 regulated tenancy homes across the United Kingdom. The Company provide a digitized rental experience via its CONNECT technology platform.







