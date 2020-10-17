Graham Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Graham Holdings Company found using ticker (GHC) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 540 and 540 with a mean TP of 540. With the stocks previous close at 413.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The day 50 moving average is 417.47 and the 200 day moving average is 378.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,092m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ghco.com

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, one business school, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine; and two French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; and pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products, as well as develops cybersecurity training and workforce development education programs. The company also offers power charging and data systems; industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions; and electrical components and assemblies. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn