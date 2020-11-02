Graham Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.5% Upside

Graham Corporation with ticker code (GHM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 20.67. With the stocks previous close at 13.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 56.5%. The day 50 moving average is 13.59 while the 200 day moving average is 12.84. The market cap for the company is $132m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.graham-mfg.com

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

