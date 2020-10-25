Graham Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.5% Upside

Graham Corporation found using ticker (GHM) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 16 and has a mean target at 20. With the stocks previous close at 13.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.66 and the 200 day MA is 12.83. The company has a market cap of $136m. Company Website: http://www.graham-mfg.com

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

