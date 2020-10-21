Graham Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

Graham Corporation with ticker code (GHM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 16 with a mean TP of 20. Now with the previous closing price of 14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.67 and the 200 day moving average is 12.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $137m. Company Website: http://www.graham-mfg.com

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

