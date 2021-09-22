Twitter
Graham Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Graham Corporation found using ticker (GHM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 21.5. With the stocks previous close at 11.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 82.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.55 while the 200 day moving average is 13.87. The market cap for the company is $126m. Company Website: http://www.graham-mfg.com

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

