Graham Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Graham Corporation with ticker code (GHM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 17 and has a mean target at 21.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 74.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.44. The market cap for the company is $129m. Company Website: https://www.graham-mfg.com

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

