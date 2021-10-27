Graham Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.8% Upside

Graham Corporation found using ticker (GHM) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 17 and has a mean target at 21.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.8%. The day 50 moving average is 12.68 while the 200 day moving average is 13.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $140m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.graham-mfg.com

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.