Grafton Group Plc 35.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group Plc with ticker (LON:GFTU) now has a potential upside of 35.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,050 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Grafton Group Plc share price of 681 GBX at opening today (27/09/2022) indicates a potential upside of 35.1%. Trading has ranged between 7 (52 week low) and 693 (52 week high) with an average of 1,003,615 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,536,354,919.

Grafton Group plc is an international trade-focused, multi-channel distributor of construction products. Its segments include Distribution, Retailing and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction from a network of branches in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands and Finland. The Retailing segment operates Do it yourself (DIY) and home improvement business from a network of stores that supply mainly retail customers with a range of products for DIY and for the home and garden. The Manufacturing segment comprises the manufacturer of dry mortar in Great Britain operating from 10 plants, a manufacturer and distributor of bespoke staircases in the United Kingdom operating from one manufacturing facility, and a plastics manufacturing business in Ireland.



