Grafton Group Plc 26.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Grafton Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GFTU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. Grafton Group Plc are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 750 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 26.9% from today’s opening price of 591 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 71 points and decreased 304 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 997 GBX while the 52 week low is 356 GBX.

Grafton Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 696.35 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 789.27. There are currently 237,817,643 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,076,995. Market capitalisation for LON:GFTU is £1,498,250,880 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn