Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Grafton Group Plc 19.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Grafton Group Plc with ticker (LON:GFTU) now has a potential upside of 19.9% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,030 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Grafton Group Plc share price of 825 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.9%. Trading has ranged between 622 (52 week low) and 1,272 (52 week high) with an average of 982,599 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,834,693,789.

Grafton Group plc is an international trade-focused, multi-channel distributor of construction products. Its segments include Distribution, Retailing and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction from a network of branches in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands and Finland. The Retailing segment operates Do it yourself (DIY) and home improvement business from a network of stores that supply mainly retail customers with a range of products for DIY and for the home and garden. The Manufacturing segment comprises the manufacturer of dry mortar in Great Britain operating from 10 plants, a manufacturer and distributor of bespoke staircases in the United Kingdom operating from one manufacturing facility, and a plastics manufacturing business in Ireland.



You might also enjoy reading  Grafton Group Plc 23.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.