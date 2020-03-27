Grafton Group Plc 16.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Grafton Group Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GFTU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Grafton Group Plc are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 670 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 16.3% from today’s opening price of 576 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 321 points and decreased 315.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 997 GBX while the 52 week low is 356 GBX.

Grafton Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 831.19 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 811.48. There are currently 237,816,587 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,054,442. Market capitalisation for LON:GFTU is £1,313,936,162 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn