GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3.07 with a mean TP of 6.01. With the stocks previous close at 5.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.41 and the 200 day MA is 6.15. The company has a market cap of $1,463m. Company Website: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $1,598m based on the market concensus.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.