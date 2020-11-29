GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 8.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The day 50 moving average is 7.32 and the 200 day MA is 7.19. The company has a market cap of $2,103m. Company Website: http://www.graftech.com

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.