GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.1% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 6.72 with the average target price sitting at 14.79. With the stocks previous close at 10.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.1%. The day 50 moving average is 10.94 and the 200 day moving average is 11.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,729m. Company Website: http://www.graftech.com

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.