GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. found using ticker (EAF) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 6.72 with the average target price sitting at 12.62. With the stocks previous close at 9.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.26 and the 200 day moving average is 11.52. The company has a market cap of $2,533m. Find out more information at: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $3,312m based on the market concensus.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.