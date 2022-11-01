GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. found using ticker (EAF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3.07 calculating the average target price we see 6.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The 50 day MA is 5.18 and the 200 day MA is 7.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,306m. Visit the company website at: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $1,677m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.