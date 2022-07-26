GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. found using ticker (EAF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 4.93 with a mean TP of 9.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,918m. Company Website: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $2,437m based on the market concensus.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.