GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

GrafTech International Ltd. found using ticker (EAF) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 6.72 with a mean TP of 14.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The 50 day MA is 11.43 and the 200 day moving average is 11.72. The market cap for the company is $3,156m. Visit the company website at: http://www.graftech.com

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

