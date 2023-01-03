GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3.07 with the average target price sitting at 5.81. With the stocks previous close at 4.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.1%. The day 50 moving average is 4.96 while the 200 day moving average is 6.82. The company has a market cap of $1,221m. Find out more information at: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $1,516m based on the market concensus.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.