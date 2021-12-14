GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 6.72 with a mean TP of 14.79. With the stocks previous close at 11.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.61 while the 200 day moving average is 11.73. The market cap for the company is $3,170m. Company Website: http://www.graftech.com

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.