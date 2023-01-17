GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 3.07 calculating the average target price we see 5.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.6. The company has a market cap of $1,460m. Visit the company website at: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $1,496m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.