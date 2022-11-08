GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 3.07 with a mean TP of 5.41. Now with the previous closing price of 4.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.01 while the 200 day moving average is 7.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,206m. Find out more information at: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $1,415m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.