GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 3.07 calculating the average target price we see 5.41. Now with the previous closing price of 4.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day MA is 4.85 and the 200 day moving average is 7.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,227m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $1,380m based on the market concensus.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.