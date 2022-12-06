GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3.07 with a mean TP of 5.81. With the stocks previous close at 5.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The day 50 moving average is 4.78 and the 200 day moving average is 7.26. The market cap for the company is $1,345m. Visit the company website at: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $1,497m based on the market concensus.