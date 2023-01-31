GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.6% Downside

GrafTech International Ltd. found using ticker (EAF) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3.07 and has a mean target at 5.81. Now with the previous closing price of 6.36 this indicates there is a potential downside of -8.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,578m. Company Website: https://www.graftech.com

The potential market cap would be $1,442m based on the market concensus.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.