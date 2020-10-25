GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 7.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.13. Now with the previous closing price of 7.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,977m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.graftech.com

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

