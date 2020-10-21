GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 7.5 and has a mean target at 9.13. With the stocks previous close at 7.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The day 50 moving average is 7.07 while the 200 day moving average is 7.23. The company has a market cap of $1,857m. Company Website: http://www.graftech.com

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

