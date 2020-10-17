GrafTech International Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

GrafTech International Ltd. with ticker code (EAF) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 7.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.5%. The 50 day MA is 7.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.25. The company has a market cap of $1,977m. Company Website: http://www.graftech.com

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

