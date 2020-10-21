GP Strategies Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

GP Strategies Corporation with ticker code (GPX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 11.33. Now with the previous closing price of 10.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The day 50 moving average is 9.73 and the 200 day moving average is 8.28. The market cap for the company is $171m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gpstrategies.com

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management. This segment also provides engineering and technical services comprising design, development and delivery of technical work-based learning, plant launch initiatives, engineering design and construction management, fabrication, management, operational excellence consulting, chemical demilitarization, homeland security, emergency management support, and asset management and performance improvement consulting, as well as technical documentation services; EtaPRO performance and condition monitoring system, a suite of real-time digital solutions for facilities and power-generating units; and GPiLEARN+ portal, a web-based off-the-shelf delivery format of technical courses. The Business Transformation Services segment offers custom product sales training and service technical training primarily to automotive manufacturers and service technicians; and organizational development solutions, including strategy, leadership, employee engagement and culture consulting, enterprise technology implementation and adoption, and organization design and business performance consulting. It serves companies in the automotive, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, retail, healthcare, education, and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn