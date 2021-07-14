GP Strategies Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.8% Upside

GP Strategies Corporation found using ticker (GPX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 21.5 and has a mean target at 22.17. With the stocks previous close at 15.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.92 and the 200 day moving average is 15.04. The market cap for the company is $275m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gpstrategies.com

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services. Its workforce transformation services also include comprise automotive performance solutions, which consists of workforce development services; sales enablement solutions, including custom product sales training; and other customer loyalty and marketing related services. It serves multinational automotive manufacturers, financial services companies, technology services companies, aerospace services companies, and governmental agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.