GP Strategies Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

GP Strategies Corporation found using ticker (GPX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 21.5 calculating the average target price we see 22.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.8%. The 50 day MA is 16.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $280m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gpstrategies.com

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services. Its workforce transformation services also include comprise automotive performance solutions, which consists of workforce development services; sales enablement solutions, including custom product sales training; and other customer loyalty and marketing related services. It serves multinational automotive manufacturers, financial services companies, technology services companies, aerospace services companies, and governmental agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.