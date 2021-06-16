Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

GP Strategies Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

GP Strategies Corporation found using ticker (GPX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 21.5 calculating the average target price we see 22.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.8%. The 50 day MA is 16.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $280m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gpstrategies.com

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services. Its workforce transformation services also include comprise automotive performance solutions, which consists of workforce development services; sales enablement solutions, including custom product sales training; and other customer loyalty and marketing related services. It serves multinational automotive manufacturers, financial services companies, technology services companies, aerospace services companies, and governmental agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.